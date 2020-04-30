Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 388,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

