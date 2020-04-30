GenesisX Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $26,555.28 and approximately $129.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 188.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,362,645 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

