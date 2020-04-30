Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,617 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,736 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Capstar Financial worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

