Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,627 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Ooma worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ooma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ooma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 1,143.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $103,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $29,361.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $138,012. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Ooma Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

