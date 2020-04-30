Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 143,858 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Textainer Group worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGH. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 88,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE TGH opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

