Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,116 Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Habit Restaurants worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $6,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

HABT stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Habit Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $365.05 million, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.