Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 283,680 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of McEwen Mining worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUX. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $394.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

