Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,472 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Intelligent Systems worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of Intelligent Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.