Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,430 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of RGC Resources worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $28,116.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,222 shares of company stock valued at $58,495. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGCO stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. RGC Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

