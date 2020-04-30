Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,370 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Mesa Air Group worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 329,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 504,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 335,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 254,284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 264,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.39. Mesa Air Group Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

