Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Shotspotter worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTI stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Shotspotter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $391.23 million, a P/E ratio of 238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $998,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

