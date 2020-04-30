Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Spok worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spok by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spok by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spok by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Spok news, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,614 shares of company stock valued at $64,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Spok stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Spok Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

