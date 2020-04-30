Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,225 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Repay worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Repay Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

