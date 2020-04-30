Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 199.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,682,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 418,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $773.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

