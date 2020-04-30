Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Investors Title worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

ITIC stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $182.52.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

