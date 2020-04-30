Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

