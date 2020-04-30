Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Olympic Steel worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Olympic Steel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Olympic Steel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.