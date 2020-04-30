Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 639,371 shares of company stock worth $9,600,648 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

