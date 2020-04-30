Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of LifeVantage worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 57,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

In other LifeVantage news, insider Justin Rose sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $170,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.07. LifeVantage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

