Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of MannKind worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

MannKind stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.15. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

