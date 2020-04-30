Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

