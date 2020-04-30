Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Preformed Line Products worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

PLPC opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.