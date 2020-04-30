GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,262.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $704,903.62 and approximately $6,262.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 1,838,172 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

