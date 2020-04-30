Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Kryptono, Cobinhood and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.02363076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00193345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00061856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, Allbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Bibox, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Coinnest, Kryptono, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

