Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,667,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 718,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,170,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.