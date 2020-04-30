GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0289 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $212,399.11 and $4,133.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072869 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

