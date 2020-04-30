Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 604,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 365,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,019. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $248.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

