Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €14.00 ($16.28) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.43 ($16.78).

ORA opened at €11.35 ($13.20) on Thursday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.02 and its 200-day moving average is €12.98.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

