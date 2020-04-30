Goldstein Munger & Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 8,605,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,154. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

