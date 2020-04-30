Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 32,405 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 164,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 36,691 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 67.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 91,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.3% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 378,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,380,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,909,781. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

