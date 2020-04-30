Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 4,370 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,811,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,396. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

