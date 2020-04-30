Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after acquiring an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.68. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.