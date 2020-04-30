Greenleaf Trust Has $1.67 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,553,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

