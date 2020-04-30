Greenleaf Trust Has $1.93 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after buying an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

