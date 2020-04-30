Greenleaf Trust Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,406. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

