Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Sells $9,185,019.09 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 264,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $9,185,019.09. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,719.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 6th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,700 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $176,391.00.

NYSE:GO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 169.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 241,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 152,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 110.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

