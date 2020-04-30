GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSX. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

GSX Techedu stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,801. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 299.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

