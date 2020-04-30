Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. On average, analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $322.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $7.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

