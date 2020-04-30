GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 137.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 152,827 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.68. 9,392,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,943,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.