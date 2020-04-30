Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 675 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 3.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.