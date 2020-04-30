Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,621,312. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

