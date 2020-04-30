Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.50 ($2.37).

HMSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Hammerson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Adam Metz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($52,354.64). Also, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £13,789.72 ($18,139.59). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,000 and sold 36,617 shares worth $3,219,236.

Hammerson stock traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 70.58 ($0.93). 7,539,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.77. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.80 ($4.38). The stock has a market cap of $533.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, research analysts anticipate that Hammerson will post 3070.0002191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

