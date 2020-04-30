Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cfra

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cfra from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3,104.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $474,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162,112 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares during the period. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,280,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 43,296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,085,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after buying an additional 5,538,124 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

