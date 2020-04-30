HC Wainwright Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $295.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $270.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $251.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.14, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock worth $13,274,664 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $0. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.