Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.25% from the company’s current price.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 400.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 102.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Novavax by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.