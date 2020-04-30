Head to Head Comparison: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) vs. GrowMax Resources (NYSE:APEOF)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

QEP Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. GrowMax Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 150.0%.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Resources and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources -8.07% 0.44% 0.22% GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QEP Resources and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.19 -$97.30 million N/A N/A GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QEP Resources.

Volatility & Risk

QEP Resources has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QEP Resources and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 4 8 2 0 1.86 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

QEP Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 358.92%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

QEP Resources beats GrowMax Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

