Head-To-Head Survey: China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) versus Afya (NYSE:AFYA)

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Distance Education and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education 7.99% 13.82% 4.62% Afya N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Distance Education and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education $211.82 million 1.22 $21.25 million $0.63 12.29 Afya $182.42 million 10.70 $39.00 million $0.70 31.09

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Distance Education. China Distance Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Distance Education and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 1 5 0 2.83

Afya has a consensus target price of $30.37, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than China Distance Education.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China. Its online professional education courses cover a wide range of industries, including accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering and others. The company also offer online test preparation courses to self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees and to secondary school and college students for various academic and entrance exams. It offers online foreign language courses. China Distance Education Holdings was founded by Zhengdong Zhu, Baohong Yin and Hongfeng Sun in July 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

