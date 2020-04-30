Heartland Financial USA Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTLF. ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 7,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,562. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

