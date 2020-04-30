HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $226,343.97 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $226,343.97 and $671.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031511 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00037414 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,873.53 or 1.00263349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00066614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000693 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 256,145,477 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.