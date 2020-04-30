HEXAGON AB/ADR’s (HXGBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets lowered shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get HEXAGON AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 10,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

About HEXAGON AB/ADR

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.